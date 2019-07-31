Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

OMC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. 450,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

