ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.45.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.