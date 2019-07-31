Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

