Oppenheimer Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. 4,483,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,034. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,970. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

