Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

