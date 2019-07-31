OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 1.7%

OptiBiotix Health PLC (LON:OPTI) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), 180,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 197,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

The stock has a market cap of $59.38 million and a PE ratio of -30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.09.

In other news, insider Frederic Narbel purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($13,955.31).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

