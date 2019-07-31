Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.46 ($19.14).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock opened at €13.46 ($15.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.68. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.