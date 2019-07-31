OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,671,400 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,825,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other OraSure Technologies news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 1,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $534.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.