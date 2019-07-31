ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ORBCOMM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ORBCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

