Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,346,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Emory University bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

