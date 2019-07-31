Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 157,092 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTL. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Centurylink by 87.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Centurylink by 47.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Centurylink by 163.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Centurylink by 51.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTL opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 37,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $404,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,760.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock worth $1,455,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

