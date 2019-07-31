Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $311.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $287.66 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

