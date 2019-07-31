Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 841,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,365,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $630,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,455 shares of company stock valued at $15,805,788 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

