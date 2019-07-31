O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $88,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.03. 9,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,323. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $301.02 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

