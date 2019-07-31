Oritani Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Oritani Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Oritani Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIT opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oritani Financial has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oritani Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O'Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

