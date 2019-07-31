Ormeus Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Million (ORME)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and CoinBene. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $68,791.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00274820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01465024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinBene, Coinbe, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bibox, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

