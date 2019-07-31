Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

KO stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.