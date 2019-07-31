Ourcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $121.00 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Ourcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,622.00 and $121.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ourcoin has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ourcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00274187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.01471092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00116172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ourcoin Coin Profile

Ourcoin’s total supply is 931,510 coins and its circulating supply is 617,697 coins. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1. The official website for Ourcoin is ourplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Ourcoin

Ourcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ourcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ourcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

