Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.00

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 22620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.91.

Get Oxford Biodynamics alerts:

In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Christian Gurth Hoyer Millar bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,371.23). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,343.20 ($4,368.48). Insiders have bought a total of 14,086 shares of company stock worth $1,866,420 in the last quarter.

Oxford Biodynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biodynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biodynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.