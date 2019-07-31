P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Earnings Results

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 363,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,643. The company has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. P H Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

GLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 6,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $105,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.