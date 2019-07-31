Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pampa Energia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Pampa Energia reported earnings of ($2.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energia will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pampa Energia.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.96. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pampa Energia stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 2,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,615. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 155.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 372,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 135,336 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 441,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 667,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

