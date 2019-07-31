Paragon Trading 57.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Paragon has a market cap of $2.66 million and $496.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paragon Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,522 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

