Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Park-Ohio worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 453.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,878.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 12,532 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $375,458.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,497,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,870,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 7,581 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $233,798.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,510,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,497.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKOH traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,699. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $396.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

