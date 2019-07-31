Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL) fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 1,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Park Place Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPL)

Park Place Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. Park Place Energy Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Park Place Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Place Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.