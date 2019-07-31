Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 3,766 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 104,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.