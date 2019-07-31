Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 5,241 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,326,000 after acquiring an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,576,000 after buying an additional 160,995 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.55. 65,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.80. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.