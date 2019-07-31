Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after buying an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,778,000 after buying an additional 191,120 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after buying an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 655,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

