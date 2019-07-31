Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $658,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 160,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.