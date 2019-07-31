Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Waters stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

