Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 532,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,829. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

