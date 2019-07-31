Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,455 shares of company stock valued at $15,805,788 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

