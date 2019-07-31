Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Bancorp worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,910 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in First Bancorp by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $151,855. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

