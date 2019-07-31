Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

