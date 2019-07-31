Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Paychex worth $47,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,857. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

