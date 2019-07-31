Paypex Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Paypex has a market cap of $1.43 million and $35,424.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Paypex has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00274678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.01462147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

