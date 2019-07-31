Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

NYSE BTU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,506. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,274 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,366 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 57.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,364 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 210,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 93,163 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on Peabody Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.