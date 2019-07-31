Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,994 ($39.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,110.76. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80).

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.