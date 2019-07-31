Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 799.69 ($10.45).

Just Eat stock opened at GBX 764.40 ($9.99) on Monday. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 841.80 ($11.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 632.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.17.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

