PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,038. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $1,295,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

