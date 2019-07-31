Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $41,140.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $41,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,601. The stock has a market cap of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

