Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Encore Capital Group worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 321,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.