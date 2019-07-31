Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 11,860 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Mimecast worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mimecast by 223.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Mimecast by 19.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Mimecast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $878,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $540,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,646.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,746 shares of company stock worth $23,231,841 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.86, a PEG ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Acquity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

