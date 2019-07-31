Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of MasTec worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 137.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

