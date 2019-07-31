Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 23,088 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Novocure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,685,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,240,336.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 12,500 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $974,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,723,020 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

