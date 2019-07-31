Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $19,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 872,279 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,078,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,338,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.