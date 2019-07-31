Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of KAR Auction Services worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 75.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $57,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

