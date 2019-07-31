PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. PerkinElmer also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.02-4.07 EPS.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 804,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,868. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.77.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.