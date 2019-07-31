PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.02-4.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. UBS Group upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wood & Company reissued an average rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.77.

PKI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. 58,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

