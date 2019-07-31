PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

