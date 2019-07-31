Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 11,057,828 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.61. The company has a market cap of $805.54 million and a P/E ratio of -690.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Perseus Mining news, insider Terence Harvey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46), for a total transaction of A$65,000.00 ($46,099.29). Also, insider Colin Carson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,000.00 ($109,219.86).

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

